First US Citizen Vaccinated With Sputnik V In Crimea - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

First US Citizen Vaccinated With Sputnik V in Crimea - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021)   Bruce Watts Bevan becomes the first US citizen in Crimea to receive shots of Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, after being vaccinated along with other Russian citizens in a hospital in Yevpatoria city in Western Crimea, Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Information told reporters on Tuesday.

"In Yevpatoria, on Tuesday, in the polyclinic of the children's hospital, a citizen of the United States of America, Bruce Watts Bevan, was vaccinated against the coronavirus infection," the health ministry said, specifying that the US citizen received a shot of Sputnik V vaccine.

Information ministry said that Bevan,  who is married to a Russian citizen who also  received the shots, was the first US citizen to have been administered the Russian vaccine in Crimea.

Bevan, aged 78, has been living in Yevpatoria with his wife for more than a year,  after arriving from the suburbs of Washington. After his vaccination, he told reporters that he trusted the Russian vaccine and saw no need going to the United States to get inoculated against COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Chairman of the Committee on People's Diplomacy and Interethnic Relations Yuri Hempel said he received  requests from citizens of EU member states willing to come to the peninsula and get vaccinated against the coronavirus with Sputnik V, given their trust in its efficiency.

More Stories From World

