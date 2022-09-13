First US Death Due to Monkeypox Confirmed in Los Angeles County

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has confirmed the first death from monkeypox in the country.

Health authorities in Texas reported in late August the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox in the US.

"The Los Angeles Department of Public Health, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has confirmed the first death due to monkeypox in a Los Angeles County resident. Public Health sends heartfelt condolences and wishes of healing to the family and friends mourning the loss of their loved one," the department said on Monday in a statement.

The patient was "severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized," according to the department.

"Persons severely immunocompromised who suspect they have monkeypox are encouraged to seek medical care and treatment early and remain under the care of a provider during their illness," it added.

The United States is the epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak with over 20,700 cases of the more than 54,900 confirmed cases worldwide as of September 6, according to US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data. Spain is the second highest on the list with 6,749, followed by Brazil with 5,409, according to data compiled from WHO, European CDC, and Ministries of Health worldwide.