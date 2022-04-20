First US Howitzers Arrived in Europe for Transport Into Ukraine in Coming Days - Reports

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 10:31 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) First US howitzers have arrived to Europe and will be transported into Ukraine in the coming days, ABC news reported on Wednesday citing a senior US defense official.
According to the same official, the US has begun training over 50 Ukrainians outside Ukraine on how to operate howitzers, and the process will last about a week.