First US Howitzers Arrived In Europe For Transport Into Ukraine In Coming Days - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 10:31 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) First US howitzers have arrived to Europe and will be transported into Ukraine in the coming days, ABC news reported on Wednesday citing a senior US defense official.

According to the same official, the US has begun training over 50 Ukrainians outside Ukraine on how to operate howitzers, and the process will last about a week.

