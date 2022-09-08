First US Hypersonic Weapons On Track For Deployment in 2023 - Defense Under Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The first American hypersonic weapons are still on schedule to be deployed as planned before the end of next year, Under Secretary of Defense Gabe Camarillo told a Defense news conference on Wednesday.

"I don't expect any delays," Camarillo told the conference.

The under secretary said the Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) had been able to develop the new weapons system with unprecedented speed and efficiency in order to deploy its capabilities more quickly.

In all, the Army was still on schedule to start deploying 24 new systems as part of its massive modernization program in 2023, Camarillo said.