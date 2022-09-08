UrduPoint.com

First US Hypersonic Weapons On Track For Deployment In 2023 - Defense Under Secretary

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 01:30 AM

First US Hypersonic Weapons On Track For Deployment in 2023 - Defense Under Secretary

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The first American hypersonic weapons are still on schedule to be deployed as planned before the end of next year, Under Secretary of Defense Gabe Camarillo told a Defense news conference on Wednesday.

"I don't expect any delays," Camarillo told the conference.

The under secretary said the Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) had been able to develop the new weapons system with unprecedented speed and efficiency in order to deploy its capabilities more quickly.

In all, the Army was still on schedule to start deploying 24 new systems as part of its massive modernization program in 2023, Camarillo said.

Related Topics

Army All

Recent Stories

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

43 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performanc ..

Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

43 minutes ago
 UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in ..

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

43 minutes ago
 State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North ..

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea to Use Them in Ukraine

43 minutes ago
 French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ..

French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ill-gotten assets

43 minutes ago
 Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukrai ..

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukraine From Using Funds to Silence ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.