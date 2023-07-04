Open Menu

First US Island-Class Patrol Ships Arrive In Greece - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 02:00 AM

First US Island-Class Patrol Ships Arrive in Greece - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The first two Island-class patrol boats transferred by the United States to Greece have arrived in the recipient country, with two more set for delivery soon, Naval news reported on Monday.

Two of the four Island-class cutters transferred to the Greek navy by the US Coast Guard arrived in Perama on Sunday afternoon, making Greece the sixth country to acquire such vessels, the report said.

The United States is expected to deliver two more of the ships to Greece in the coming weeks, the report said.

The four ships will replace aging Greek coastal patrol vessels, with Athens likely to try and purchase two more to complete the transition from its old fleet, the report added.

Island-class patrol boats are 110 feet (34 meters) in length and have been used by the US Coast Guard for surveillance, search-and-rescue and law enforcement missions.

