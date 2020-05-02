First US Launch of Astronauts in Decades Can Boost Space Synergy With Russia - NASA Chief

NASA envisions its Commercial Crew Program promoting greater cooperation with Russia's space program, even though the ability to launch from the United States will reduce US purchases of seats on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft to travel to and from the International Space Station, Administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) NASA envisions its Commercial Crew Program promoting greater cooperation with Russia's space program, even though the ability to launch from the United States will reduce US purchases of seats on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft to travel to and from the International Space Station, Administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters on Friday.

"We want the relationship in space exploration to remain strong. We see a day when Russian cosmonauts can launch on American rockets and American astronauts can launch on Russian rockets. Remember half of the space station is Russian and if we're going to make sure that we have continual access to it, and that they have continual access to it, then we're going to need to be willing to launch on each other's vehicles," Bridenstine said.

Instead of the US paying Russia for seats on Soyuz - a practice dating from the Space Shuttle Program's retirement in 2011 - Bridenstine suggested the two nations would develop a type of barter relationship in which they exchange space exploration services with each other.

Bridenstine spoke at a televised press conference previewing a scheduled May 27 launch of two US astronauts from the state of Florida, using a rocket and crew capsule made by the private company SpaceX.

NASA expects to purchase a Soyuz seat for an upcoming mission in October and possibly later, Bridenstine noted.