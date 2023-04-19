UrduPoint.com

First US Navy Drone Boat Transits Strait Of Hormuz - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

First US Navy Drone Boat Transits Strait of Hormuz - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) A US Navy drone boat transited the Strait of Hormuz along with two US Coast Guard cutters, the US Navy said in a statement on Wednesday.

"An unmanned surface vessel from U.S. 5th Fleet transited the Strait of Hormuz with two U.S. Coast Guard cutters, April 19, demonstrating the continued operational integration of unmanned and artificial intelligence systems by U.S. maritime forces in the middle East," the US Navy said in a statement.

The US Coast Guard Cutters (USCGC) Charles Moulthrope and John Scheuerman transited the strait with an L3 Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13 unmanned surface vessel.

They sailed south from the Arabian Gulf and then entered the Gulf of Oman, the statement added.

"We are on the cutting-edge of integrating advanced unmanned technology into our maritime patrols. Our crews are excited to help lead these efforts with our Navy counterparts," Charles Moulthrope's commanding officer Lt. Stephen Hills said,

The US 5th Fleet launched a special unmanned vessel task force last year, with a goal to have about 100 sailing and submarine drones in the area of the fleet's responsibility, according to media reports. In particular, MAST-13 is operating now in the Gulf of Oman, these reports added.

