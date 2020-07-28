UrduPoint.com
First US Presidential Debate Will Be Held In Cleveland September 29 - Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

First US Presidential Debate Will Be Held in Cleveland September 29 - Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The first debate in the run-up to the US presidential election will be held on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) said in a statement on Monday.

"CPD is pleased to announce that the first presidential debate will be co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic and held at the Health education Campus (HEC) in Cleveland, OH," the commission said listing September 29 as the date for the event.

Republican President Donald Trump is facing his Democrat challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden in the November 3 election.

