First US Senator Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Rand Paul, the US Senator for Kentucky, has tested positive for coronavirus, although showing no symptoms of the disease, his press service said on Sunday, adding that the senator has been immediately placed under quarantine.

"Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time.

Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul," Paul's office wrote on Twitter.

Paul is the first US Senator to test positive for COVID-19.

There are now over 25,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 300 people have died from the disease in the US, while 171 have recovered.

