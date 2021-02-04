UrduPoint.com
First US Warship Transits Taiwan Strait Since Biden Inauguration

Thu 04th February 2021

A US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the American navy said, in the first such voyage since the inauguration of President Joe Biden

A US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the American navy said, in the first such voyage since the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer conducted a routine transit through the waterway separating the Chinese mainland and Taiwan, the US Seventh Fleet said in a statement.

US warships periodically conduct navigation exercises in the strait, often triggering angry responses from China which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

Beijing views any ships passing through the strait as essentially a breach of its sovereignty -- while the US and many other nations view the route as international waters open to all.

The voyage by the USS John S. McCain "demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific", the Seventh Fleet statement said.

"The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows."

