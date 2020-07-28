UrduPoint.com
First Volunteer Vaccinated Against COVID-19 At Russia's Vector Feels Well - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine at Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector began on five volunteers, the first was vaccinated on Monday and is doing well, the next will be receiving the vaccine with an interval of 72 hours, Russian health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the developed protocol, the clinical trials began on five volunteers. The first volunteer was vaccinated on July 27, and the second will be vaccinated on July 30, that is, with an interval of 72 hours. Three more volunteers will be vaccinated at similar intervals," it said.

The health of the volunteers will be under inpatient observation, it said.

"The first vaccinated person feels good," the watchdog stressed.

More Stories From World

