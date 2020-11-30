The first participants of the post-registration trials of Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 who are aged 18 and more will be vaccinated later on Monday, the national consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik

On October 13, EpiVacCorona became Russia's second registered vaccine against COVID-19.

"The first volunteers will be vaccinated on November 30," Rospotrebnadzor said.