First Volunteers Aged 18+ To Be Vaccinated With Russia's EpiVacCorona On Monday - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 02:19 PM

The first participants of the post-registration trials of Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 who are aged 18 and more will be vaccinated later on Monday, the national consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The first participants of the post-registration trials of Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 who are aged 18 and more will be vaccinated later on Monday, the national consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik.

On October 13, EpiVacCorona became Russia's second registered vaccine against COVID-19.

"The first volunteers will be vaccinated on November 30," Rospotrebnadzor said.

