UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Volunteers Engaged In COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Leave Hospital - Russian Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:03 PM

First Volunteers Engaged in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Leave Hospital - Russian Ministry

The first group of volunteers taking part in trials of the vaccine against coronavirus, conducted by the Russian Defense Ministry and the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, have been discharged from Burdenko hospital, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The first group of volunteers taking part in trials of the vaccine against coronavirus, conducted by the Russian Defense Ministry and the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, have been discharged from Burdenko hospital, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The first group of volunteers taking part in clinical trials of the vaccine against the coronavirus, conducted by the Russian Defense Ministry jointly with the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, have finished their participation in the trials and have been discharged from a division of the Main Military Clinical Hospital named after Burdenko," the ministry said in a statement.

Before being discharged, the 18 volunteers went through a final examination and did blood tests so that doctors could check their immune response, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

"The available data of laboratory and instrumental studies allow us to note with confidence vaccine safety and good tolerability," the ministry concluded.

Related Topics

Russia From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO launches 125W flash charge, 65W AirVOOC wirel ..

4 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

12 minutes ago

Muhammad Hafeez excited over ICC quiz

25 minutes ago

Israeli Police Detain 50 People During Anti-Govern ..

3 minutes ago

One killed, three injured over domestic dispute

3 minutes ago

Nigeria's first female fighter helicopter pilot di ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.