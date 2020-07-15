First Volunteers Engaged in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Leave Hospital - Russian Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The first group of volunteers taking part in trials of the vaccine against coronavirus, conducted by the Russian Defense Ministry and the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, have been discharged from Burdenko hospital, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The first group of volunteers taking part in trials of the vaccine against coronavirus, conducted by the Russian Defense Ministry and the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, have been discharged from Burdenko hospital, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The first group of volunteers taking part in clinical trials of the vaccine against the coronavirus, conducted by the Russian Defense Ministry jointly with the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, have finished their participation in the trials and have been discharged from a division of the Main Military Clinical Hospital named after Burdenko," the ministry said in a statement.

Before being discharged, the 18 volunteers went through a final examination and did blood tests so that doctors could check their immune response, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

"The available data of laboratory and instrumental studies allow us to note with confidence vaccine safety and good tolerability," the ministry concluded.