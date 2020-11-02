UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Volunteers In Trials Of EpiVacCorona Vaccine To Be Inoculated In November - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 08:21 PM

First Volunteers in Trials of EpiVacCorona Vaccine to Be Inoculated in November - Watchdog

First volunteers participating in post-registration trials of Russia's second registered vaccine EpiVacCorona will be inoculated in November, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) First volunteers participating in post-registration trials of Russia's second registered vaccine EpiVacCorona will be inoculated in November, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik.

"First volunteers will be vaccinated in November 2020," it said.

The recruitment of volunteers has not yet begun, Rospotrebnadzor said.

"The trial will be held in several regions of Russia. Negotiations are underway with organizations on the basis of which the volunteers will be vaccinated," it noted.

Related Topics

Russia November 2020

Recent Stories

What a tail: whale sculpture saves runaway Dutch t ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks open election week higher

2 minutes ago

Algerian constitutional reform approved on record ..

2 minutes ago

Tanzanian opposition leader arrested over planned ..

2 minutes ago

Revenue public service court held at Hassanabdal

2 minutes ago

About 30 People Join Riots Near Lyceum in French N ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.