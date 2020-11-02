First Volunteers in Trials of EpiVacCorona Vaccine to Be Inoculated in November - Watchdog

First volunteers participating in post-registration trials of Russia's second registered vaccine EpiVacCorona will be inoculated in November, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik

"First volunteers will be vaccinated in November 2020," it said.

The recruitment of volunteers has not yet begun, Rospotrebnadzor said.

"The trial will be held in several regions of Russia. Negotiations are underway with organizations on the basis of which the volunteers will be vaccinated," it noted.