First Wave of Coronavirus in Russia Still Not Over - Health Ministry Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Russia is still living through the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, so there is no question of the second one, chief epidemiology expert contracted by the Health Ministry, Nikolay Briko, said Tuesday.

"What second wave are we talking about when the first one is still not over and the number of new cases is growing," the medical expert said.

According to Briko, the increase in new infections is seasonal. It was prompted by people returning to work from vacation, students going back to school.

"The situation we had in the spring will not repeat and the measures will be applied to the companies where it [cases of coronavirus] is registered," Briko said.