UrduPoint.com

First Webb Images Of Jupiter Out This Week, More 'Sensational' Photographs Coming - NASA

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 01:10 AM

First Webb Images of Jupiter Out This Week, More 'Sensational' Photographs Coming - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) NASA is going to release the first images of Jupiter taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) later this week and they will be followed by lots more "sensational" images already recorded and transmitted to earth, space agency officials told a press conference at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Beltsville, Maryland on Tuesday.

"We have already pointed (the Webb Telescope) at Jupiter," NASA astrophysicist Jane Rigby told reporters. "There are programs to study Jupiter as well (in the first year of telescope operations) ... The first Jupiter images will go public this week and they are beautiful.

"

European Space Agency scientist Klaus von Pontoppidan said the Jupiter and other Solar System images would be released on Thursday this week and that would be remarkable.

"There have already been solar system observations taken. These will be released on Thursday. No doubt we will be seeing sensational things in the Solar System soon," he said.

Canadian Space Agency exoplanets expert Professor Rene Doyon told the press conference the telescope would focus on far off images of the earliest observable galaxies in the Universe and that unexpected new discoveries were certain to come in great numbers with "a lot of surprises" among them.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.