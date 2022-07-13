First Webb Images of Jupiter Out This Week, More 'Sensational' Photographs Coming - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) NASA is going to release the first images of Jupiter taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) later this week and they will be followed by lots more "sensational" images already recorded and transmitted to earth, space agency officials told a press conference at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Beltsville, Maryland on Tuesday.

"We have already pointed (the Webb Telescope) at Jupiter," NASA astrophysicist Jane Rigby told reporters. "There are programs to study Jupiter as well (in the first year of telescope operations) ... The first Jupiter images will go public this week and they are beautiful.

"

European Space Agency scientist Klaus von Pontoppidan said the Jupiter and other Solar System images would be released on Thursday this week and that would be remarkable.

"There have already been solar system observations taken. These will be released on Thursday. No doubt we will be seeing sensational things in the Solar System soon," he said.

Canadian Space Agency exoplanets expert Professor Rene Doyon told the press conference the telescope would focus on far off images of the earliest observable galaxies in the Universe and that unexpected new discoveries were certain to come in great numbers with "a lot of surprises" among them.