'First Wheelbarrow-bound Bear' Dies: Greek Wildlife Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:56 PM

'First wheelbarrow-bound bear' dies: Greek wildlife group

A disabled bear named Usko, who survived against the odds with a broken spine after his mother was killed, has died in a Greek sanctuary, organisers said Friday

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :A disabled bear named Usko, who survived against the odds with a broken spine after his mother was killed, has died in a Greek sanctuary, organisers said Friday.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce that Usko, the first bear in the world that succeeded in moving around with a (wheelbarrow), has passed away," the Arcturos wildlife group said in a statement.

"During his short life, he taught us... the importance of fighting on and not giving up, even if everything seems insurmountable," they added.

Usko died from kidney failure on Monday in the Arcturos mountain sanctuary in Nymfaio, some 600 kilometres (350 miles) northwest of Athens.

