First Wind Power Plant in Persian Gulf Region Starts Operating in Oman - Reports

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) A 50 megawatt wind power plant has been launched in the Dhofar Governorate in the south of Oman, local media reported on Tuesday.

The power plant in Dhofar is the first in the Persian Gulf region, Times of Oman newspaper reported. Currently only one wind turbine out of 13 is connected to power grids.

A full launch of the power plant is scheduled for the end of this year. It will enable electricity supply to 16,000 houses in the Dhofar Governorate.

Saudi Arabia has also recently announced ambitious plans on renewable energy development, including creation wind power plants. This year, Saudi Arabia held a tender for the construction of the first large wind power plant with a capacity of 400 megawatt.