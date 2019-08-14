UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Wind Power Plant In Persian Gulf Region Starts Operating In Oman - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 02:00 AM

First Wind Power Plant in Persian Gulf Region Starts Operating in Oman - Reports

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) A 50 megawatt wind power plant has been launched in the Dhofar Governorate in the south of Oman, local media reported on Tuesday.

The power plant in Dhofar is the first in the Persian Gulf region, Times of Oman newspaper reported. Currently only one wind turbine out of 13 is connected to power grids.

A full launch of the power plant is scheduled for the end of this year. It will enable electricity supply to 16,000 houses in the Dhofar Governorate.

Saudi Arabia has also recently announced ambitious plans on renewable energy development, including creation wind power plants. This year, Saudi Arabia held a tender for the construction of the first large wind power plant with a capacity of 400 megawatt.

Related Topics

Electricity Oman Saudi Arabia Media

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

8 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

9 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

16 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

16 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.