First wind turbines reach Saudi green hydrogen plant: CEO

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The first wind turbines have arrived at what Saudi officials bill as the world's biggest green hydrogen plant, in the futuristic NEOM megacity, the project's CEO told AFP on Tuesday.

"This week, we have our first delivery of wind turbines. They actually arrived in the port of NEOM, and they'll be delivered up to site towards the end of this week," said David Edmondson, CEO of the NEOM Green Hydrogen Company.

Around 30 turbines are expected to be delivered by the end of the year along with the project's first solar panels, Edmondson said, laying the groundwork for eventual production of some 600 tonnes of green hydrogen per day.

The $8.4 billion NEOM green hydrogen plant is expected to reach full production by the end of 2026 and all its product will be for export.

The green hydrogen plant is located in the Oxagon region of NEOM, which officials describe as "an advanced and clean industrial ecosystem".

NEOM has primarily garnered headlines for The Line, planned parallel mirror-encased skyscrapers extending over 170 kilometres (105 miles) of mountain and desert terrain.

The green hydrogen produced at the plant will be converted into green ammonia for ease of transport and then converted back into green hydrogen at its destination "for use (as a fuel) in sectors including transport and heavy industry", according to a briefing note provided by the company.

Hydrogen fuel is produced through water electrolysis, and is only considered "green" if the electricity used to generate electrolysis is obtained from renewables such as wind and solar power.