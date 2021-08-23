UrduPoint.com

First Woman On Paralympic Refugee Team Urges Others To Try Sport

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 02:51 PM

First woman on Paralympic refugee team urges others to try sport

The first female member of the Paralympic refugee team said Monday it was an "honour" to be at the Tokyo Games, urging other women with disabilities to get involved in sport

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The first female member of the Paralympic refugee team said Monday it was an "honour" to be at the Tokyo Games, urging other women with disabilities to get involved in sport.

Alia Issa will be one of two flagbearers for the six-person refugee team at Tuesday's opening ceremony for the Paralympics, which were delayed a year by the pandemic.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Greece and whose family are from Syria, will compete in the club throw event in Tokyo -- and she hopes others will follow her lead.

"I want to say to other women who have disabilities not to stay at home, try everyday with sports, to be outside in the world. I hope I'm the first example to follow," she said at a press conference.

"I never believed I would be in the Paralympic Games once in my life, and that I would be the first woman refugee in Paralympic Games here in Tokyo. It's a big honour for me." When she was four, Issa caught smallpox, which damaged her nervous system. She now uses a wheelchair and has some difficulty speaking.

She started para sports three years ago, and has been training in club throw for the past two years.

She will carry the flag for the refugee team on Tuesday with swimmer Abbas Karimi, who grew up in Afghanistan.

It is just the second time a refugee team has competed in the Paralympics, after Rio in 2016.

On Tuesday, the team's chef de mission Ileana Rodriguez said the six Paralympians represent "82 million people who are displaced around the world" and want to send a message of hope.

"We're very grateful for the countries that home refugees and we encourage countries that can support refugees to do it," Rodriguez said.

"We hope that that's a strong message that we can leave to the people of Japan as well." Japan, the world's third largest economy, granted refugee status to 47 people in 2020, a little over one percent of asylum requests received that year, according to official data.

Rodriguez added that "our hearts go to all the people in Afghanistan".

Afghans trying to flee the Taliban have overwhelmed the US-led military operation at Kabul airport, leading to tragic scenes in which at least seven people have died.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World Sports Syria Died Tokyo Lead Japan Greece Turkish Lira Women 2016 2020 Family Event All From Refugee Million Airport

Recent Stories

Thailand's Pattaya reopening likely to be postpone ..

Thailand's Pattaya reopening likely to be postponed as COVID-19 cases surge

4 minutes ago
 All-out efforts being made to net accused in Pirwa ..

All-out efforts being made to net accused in Pirwadhai madrasa abuse case

4 minutes ago
 Nice authorities open probe into abandoned Ligue 1 ..

Nice authorities open probe into abandoned Ligue 1 match

4 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

4 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Accuses Warsaw of Creating Border Confl ..

Lukashenko Accuses Warsaw of Creating Border Conflict Between Belarus, Poland

7 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.