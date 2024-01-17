Open Menu

First Women's Rugby Lions Tour To Take Place In New Zealand In 2027

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) -- The first British & Irish Lions Women's Series will take place in September 2027 in New Zealand, the home of six-time rugby world champions.

"It is excellent to have another women's sporting event added to our major events Calendar following the success of last year's FIFA Women's World Cup and the rugby and cricket world cups in 2022," New Zealand Ministry of business, Innovation and Employment's Major Events Manager Kylie Hawker-Green said on Wednesday.

Major events like this offer significant economic, social and cultural benefits to New Zealand through international visitation, increased spend in the regions, and by creating new role models for young New Zealanders, Hawker-Green said.

New Zealand Sport and Recreation Minister Chris Bishop said recent women's world cups showed that Kiwis love a chance to see world-class teams competing up close in their own back yard.

"This is going to be a historic moment for rugby, and I can't wait to see the very first women's Lions team take on our world champion Black Ferns," Bishop said, adding the government has earmarked 3.9 million NZ Dollars (2.39 million U.S. dollars) from the Major Events Fund to support the series.

