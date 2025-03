First World Cup win for Truppe in Are as Shiffrin breaks another record

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Austrian skier Katharina Truppe won the World Cup slalom in Are, Sweden on Sunday, while Mikaela Shiffrin broke the all-time World Cup podium record by taking third place.

The 29-year-old American was leading after the first run, 0.43 seconds ahead of German Lena Duerr, with Austria's Katharina Liensberger a further 0.09sec behind in third.

It was Truppe, however, who burst through from sixth position, 0.91sec behind Shiffrin on first run, to post the third best time in the second run and claim her first World Cup victory.

Truppe finished 0.05sec ahead of compatriot Liensberger with Shiffrin third, 0.19sec off the pace.

It marked her 156th podium finish to give her the record outright, one more than the 155 she shared with Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark.

Last month Shiffrin, who is battling back from an abdominal puncture suffered during a crash in Killington last November, became the first skier, male or female, to claim 100 World Cup wins.

Neither of the two leading contenders for the slalom small globe, Croatian Zrinka Ljutic and Switzerland's Camille Rast, had a day to remember as they finished 10th and 11th respectively.

Ljutic leads Rast by 41 points in the discipline standings, while overall leader Federica Brignone and second-placed Lara Gut-Behrami did not compete.