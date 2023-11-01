First wounded Palestinians flee shattered Gaza for Egypt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Ambulances rushed wounded Palestinians out of Gaza for urgent medical care in Egypt Wednesday, with hundreds of desperate foreign passport holders also poised to flee the territory devastated by three weeks of war with Israel.

The evacuation of the first people to escape war-torn Gaza provided a rare glimmer of hope in an otherwise desolate humanitarian crisis, with more than 8,500 killed in Israeli bombing, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

AFP reporters saw a phalanx of 40 white ambulances streaming through the Rafah border crossing, as crowds of foreign and dual national families gathered nearby, hoping to leave the catastrophic conditions of Gaza behind them.

At least two children were seen in the ambulances, one with a large bandage wrapped around his stomach, as medics examined the wounded and transferred them to stretchers.

"We are overwhelmed... Have mercy on us. We are Egyptians and can't cross into our country," Umm Yussef, a dual Palestinian-Egyptian national, told AFP on the Gaza side.

"Let us in. We are exhausted. We can't sleep or eat."