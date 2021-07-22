UrduPoint.com
FirstEnergy Corporation Pays $230Mln Penalty On Wire Fraud Charge - US Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 06:50 PM

FirstEnergy Corporation Pays $230Mln Penalty on Wire Fraud Charge - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) FirstEnergy Corporation has agreed to pay a $230 million penalty after being charged with wire fraud and admitting to having paid millions of Dollars to public officials to gain favorable treatment, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"FirstEnergy Corporation has been charged federally with conspiring to commit honest services wire fraud and has agreed to pay a $230 million monetary penalty," the Justice Department said in a press release. "The company signed a deferred prosecution agreement that could potentially result in dismissal of the charge."

In court filings on Thursday, FirstEnergy, an Ohio-based public utility holding company, admitted that it conspired with public officials and other individuals and entities to pay millions of dollars to public officials in exchange for specific official action on its behalf, the release said.

"FirstEnergy Corporation acknowledged in the deferred prosecution agreement that it paid millions of dollars to an elected state public official through the official's alleged 501(c)(4) in return for the official pursuing nuclear legislation for [its] benefit," the release added.

The company also acknowledged that it paid $4.3 million dollars to a second public official who acted on its behalf to advance nuclear legislation and other company priorities, according to the release.

