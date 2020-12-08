UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIS Says Switzerland, Italy Give Green Light To Tour De Ski Considering Event

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

FIS Says Switzerland, Italy Give Green Light to Tour de Ski Considering Event

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Switzerland and Italy have given the green light to the Tour de Ski, a stage of the International Ski Federation's (FIS) World Cup, as its organizers have met all requirements introduced amid the pandemic, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said on Tuesday.

In early December, Finland, Norway and Sweden decided not to participate in the FIS cross-country world cup events that will be held on December 12-13 in Switzerland and on December 19-20 in Germany due to the concerns about risk of exposure to COVID-19. The countries urged the FIS to reduce the number of the events. However, FIS Cross-Country Race Director Pierre Mignerey said the federation has no plans to cancel the events.

"The FIS Tour de Ski remains as scheduled and was given green light as all health prevention plans of the local organizers ... were approved by the respective governments," the statement, published on the FIS site, read.

Mignerey stressed that the organizing committees of the Tour de Ski spared no effort to ensure that the event would be safe.

"All stakeholders have the responsibility to keep the World Cup stage a safe place. Overall, the organizing committees have done extraordinary work to fulfill special needs and [provide] a healthy work environment for the World Cup family," Mignerey said.

According to the schedule published by the FIS, the Tour de Ski will be held from 1-10 January in the eastern Swiss region of Val Mustair, as well as in the northern Italian region of Toblach and valley of Fiemme.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Italy has confirmed 13,679 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 1,742,557. Switzerland has registered 9,809 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections at 354,306.

Related Topics

World Norway Germany Pierre Italy Switzerland Sweden Finland SITE Cuban Peso January December Family Event All From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority partners with du fo ..

6 minutes ago

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

1 hour ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

1 hour ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

2 hours ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.