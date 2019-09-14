FISA, FBI Abuses Report Nearly Finished - Justice Department Inspector General Tells Barr

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz has submitted the draft report of his investigation into abuses by Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) courts and by the FBI during the Russiagate probe to US Attorney-General William Barr, Fox news reported.

Horowitz reported sending the draft report to Barr in letters to several Senate and House of Representatives committees in the US Congress, the report said on Friday.