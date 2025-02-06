Fiscal Sustainability Program plan completed, a milestone achievement for vision 2030

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Council of Economic and Development Affairs successfully completed the executive plan for the Fiscal Sustainability Program, which is part of Saudi Vision 2030. The program stated that the timely completion of the plan marks one of the most prominent milestones under the vision.

Launched in 2016, the Fiscal Sustainability Program (formerly Fiscal Balance Program), encompasses a series of financial reform measures aimed at ensuring long-term financial and economic sustainability. The program is designed to pave the way for a more stable fiscal future by establishing a balanced and robust financial system capable of adapting to various changes.

Such adaptability enables the government to continuously enhance fiscal sustainability, utilizing initiatives under the program, which have been integrated into the core operations of the Ministry of Finance and various governmental entities. Hence, the government's fiscal position has become stronger and more resilient than ever, equipping it to face challenges.

The completion of the executive plan for the program has improved spending efficiency, boosted revenues, and enhanced financial planning capabilities. These advancements have bolstered the financial position and robustness of the Saudi economy.

Furthermore, the plan has prepared public finances for structural changes and reforms related to the implementation of Vision 2030 programs and initiatives. The program has played a crucial role in supporting the execution and completion of various projects and objectives outlined in the vision.

The program has achieved several remarkable results, chiefly of which is its contributions to increasing non-oil revenues from SAR186 billion in 2016 to SAR458 billion in 2023, with a growth rate of about 146%. The share of non-oil revenues in covering total spending rose from 22% in 2016 to 35% in 2023, achieved through a series of policies and initiatives aimed at realizing the goals of diversifying and growing public revenues.

The program also contributed to the establishment of several entities, including the Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority (EXPRO) and Government Projects Authority, which, in collaboration with government entities, contributed to improving spending efficiency and achieving an annual financial impact rate of approximately SAR114 billion, with a total financial impact of SAR687 billion from 2018 to 2023.