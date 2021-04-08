UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fish Trawler With Over 80 People On Board Caught Fire In Sea Of Okhotsk - Emergencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:26 PM

Fish Trawler With Over 80 People on Board Caught Fire in Sea of Okhotsk - Emergencies

A fish trawler with over 80 people on board has caught fire in Russia's Sea of Okhotsk, there is no threat of sinking, according to preliminary information, a spokesman for the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) A fish trawler with over 80 people on board has caught fire in Russia's Sea of Okhotsk, there is no threat of sinking, according to preliminary information, a spokesman for the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The burning trawler is around 200 kilometers [124 miles] away from Magadan, the holds of the vessel are in flames," the spokesman said, adding that there are over 80 people on board.

No injuries have been reported so far, the spokesman went on to say.

According to preliminary information, the vessel is registered at the port of Nakhodka.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Nakhodka Okhotsk Magadan From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a picnic f ..

8 minutes ago

PITB to Support LWCM in Automating Waste Managemen ..

13 minutes ago

Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq to return to Pakistan from ..

25 minutes ago

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran announces to join te ..

43 minutes ago

Vaccination center gets operational at College for ..

58 seconds ago

Railways Minister chairs meeting of freight partie ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.