Fish Trawler With Over 80 People on Board Caught Fire in Sea of Okhotsk - Emergencies

(@FahadShabbir)

A fish trawler with over 80 people on board has caught fire in Russia's Sea of Okhotsk, there is no threat of sinking, according to preliminary information, a spokesman for the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) A fish trawler with over 80 people on board has caught fire in Russia's Sea of Okhotsk, there is no threat of sinking, according to preliminary information, a spokesman for the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The burning trawler is around 200 kilometers [124 miles] away from Magadan, the holds of the vessel are in flames," the spokesman said, adding that there are over 80 people on board.

No injuries have been reported so far, the spokesman went on to say.

According to preliminary information, the vessel is registered at the port of Nakhodka.