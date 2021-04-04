UrduPoint.com
Fishing Boat Crashes Into Ship Off Indonesia's West Java, 17 Missing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Seventeen people are missing after a fishing boat crashed into a bulk carrier near Indonesia's West Java island, national media reported on Sunday.

According to the Antara news agency, the accident was reported at 4:45 p.m. (9:45 GMT) on Saturday.

After the crash, the boat with 32 crew members aboard capsized. Fifteen of them are now in safety.

A search and rescue operation for those missing is underway.

More Stories From World

