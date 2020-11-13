UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fishing Boat With Crew Of 10 Loses Contact Off East China Coast

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:22 PM

Fishing boat with crew of 10 loses contact off east China coast

A fishing boat carrying a crew of 10 has lost contact in waters off Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, and a search and rescue operation is underway, the local oceanic and fishery bureau said on Friday

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :A fishing boat carrying a crew of 10 has lost contact in waters off Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, and a search and rescue operation is underway, the local oceanic and fishery bureau said on Friday.

The boat, Zheshengyu 01148, lost contact at 12:39 a.m. on Wednesday, with 10 crew members still missing.

The loss of contact was initially assessed as a maritime accident.

Local authorities in Shengsi County have sent eight rescue ships and one helicopter to carry out the search and rescue operation, which were joined by 21 fishing boats in nearby waters.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Local authorities have issued a notice calling for ships passing through the area to pay attention to navigation safety and to assist in the search for the missing crew members.

Related Topics

Accident China

Recent Stories

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

2 minutes ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

13 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

13 minutes ago

Huawei Launched Global Datacom certification to sh ..

29 minutes ago

Govt to provide maximum funds for Balochistan's ed ..

3 minutes ago

Strict security for Juma prayers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.