Fishing boat with crew of 10 loses contact off east China coast

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :A fishing boat carrying a crew of 10 has lost contact in waters off Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, and a search and rescue operation is underway, the local oceanic and fishery bureau said on Friday.

The boat, Zheshengyu 01148, lost contact at 12:39 a.m. on Wednesday, with 10 crew members still missing.

The loss of contact was initially assessed as a maritime accident.

Local authorities in Shengsi County have sent eight rescue ships and one helicopter to carry out the search and rescue operation, which were joined by 21 fishing boats in nearby waters.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Local authorities have issued a notice calling for ships passing through the area to pay attention to navigation safety and to assist in the search for the missing crew members.