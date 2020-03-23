UrduPoint.com
Fitch Confirms 'BB' Aeroflot Rating, Downgrades Outlook To Negative - Statement

Fitch Ratings on Monday confirmed Aeroflot, Russia's leading air company, Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB', but revised its outlook to Negative from Stable to reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the industry

"The Negative Outlook reflects our updated assumptions, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 disruption on Aeroflot's operations," Fitch said in a statement. "We expect the company's credit metrics to deteriorate substantially in 2020, which is consistent with a similar or more pronounced deterioration for other airlines."

