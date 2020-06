(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The rating agency Fitch on Monday confirmed Russia's Gazprom's long-term Issuer Default Rating as BBB, citing the rating of Russia as the company's controlling shareholder.

The outlook for the gas giant is stable, Fitch said.