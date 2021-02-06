UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fitch Decision To Keep Russia Rating At 'BBB' Shows COVID-Linked Crisis Overcome -Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Fitch's decision to affirm Russia's sovereign credit rating at the "BBB" level demonstrates that the national economy had overcome the coronavirus-linked crisis, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Friday.

The international agency Fitch Ratings said in a statement earlier in the day, that it had kept Russia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at the "BBB" level with a stable outlook.

"The second affirmation of the Russian sovereign credit rating since the start of the year - this time by Fitch Ratings at the 'BBB' level - with a stable outlook is another proof that the Russian economy had overcome the negative consequences of the crisis caused by the coronavirus," Siluanov said.

In mid-January, another agency, S&P, affirmed Russia's rating at the "BBB-" level with a stable outlook.

