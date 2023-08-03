Open Menu

Fitch Downgrade Does Not Change US Treasuries' Status As Top Safe, Liquid Asset - Yellen

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Fitch Downgrade Does Not Change US Treasuries' Status as Top Safe, Liquid Asset - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The credit downgrade of the United States by Fitch Ratings does not dilute the standing of the country's Treasury instruments as the world's most dependable assets for investment, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"At the end of the day, Fitch's decision does not change what all of us already know," Yellen said in a speech delivered at an event hosted by the Internal Revenue Service. "The Treasury securities remain the world's pre-eminent, safe and liquid asset, and that the American economy is fundamentally strong."

On Tuesday, Fitch Ratings announced that it downgraded the credit rating of the United States from AAA to AA, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years. The ratings agency also said that it found troubling the debt limit standoffs between the two major political parties in Congress - Republicans and Democrats - and their last-minute resolutions to avoid debt default.

The downgrade has been criticized by the White House and several officials and political allies of the Biden administration, who questioned the timing of the move nearly three months after the resolution of the last debt crisis.

Many attributed blame for the weakened US fiscal situation to Biden's predecessor Donald Trump and cited the possibility that the Fitch decision may have been politically motivated.

Yellen joined in the criticism, saying Fitch's decision was puzzling in light of the economic strength seen in the United States.

"I strongly disagree with Fitch's decision and I believe it is entirely unwarranted. Its flawed assessment is based on outdated data and fails to reflect improvements across the range of indicators including those related to governance that we've seen over the past two and a half years," she said.

Yellen also said that despite the challenge Democrats have had in getting Republicans to raise the US debt ceiling, "we've seen both parties come together to pass legislation to resolve the debt limit as well as to make historic investments in our infrastructure in American competitiveness and fiscal priorities."

Fiscal prudence has been a priority for the Biden administration, with the president having signed debt limit legislation that included over $1 trillion in deficit reduction, Yellen added.

The US gross Federal debt currently stands at $32.67 trillion.

Related Topics

Resolution World White House Trump United States May Democrats Congress Event All From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

2 minutes ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

32 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

2 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

2 hours ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

2 hours ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

2 hours ago
Two street criminals held, arms recovered

Two street criminals held, arms recovered

2 hours ago
 NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for er ..

NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for eradicating poliovirus

2 hours ago
 Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 ..

Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 revenue target of Rs 539 bln

2 hours ago
 IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punja ..

IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punjab Police

2 hours ago
 US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China ..

US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China Email Hack of Federal Agencie ..

2 hours ago
 Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets wit ..

Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets with Inspector General Police Pun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World