Fitch Downgrades Argentina Foreign Currency Ratings Over Default On Sovereign Obligations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 01:20 AM

Fitch Downgrades Argentina Foreign Currency Ratings Over Default on Sovereign Obligations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Argentina's Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings have been downgraded over the failure on its sovereign obligations after Buenos Aires unilaterally extended repayment of short-term dollar-denominated Treasury bills, Fitch Ratings announced in a press release on Friday.

"Fitch Ratings has downgraded Argentina's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) to 'RD' from 'CC', and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR to 'RD' from 'C'," the release said.

Fitch Ratings explained the downgrade was issued because the Argentine government's "unilateral extension on December 19 of repayment of short-term dollar-denominated treasury bills (Letes) issued under local law."

In accordance with Fitch criteria, Argentina has defaulted on its sovereign obligations, and such a development constitutes a "distressed debt exchange (DDE)."

