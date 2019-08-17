UrduPoint.com
Fitch Downgrades Argentina Sovereign Ratings In Wake Of Macri's Defeat - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Argentina's credit rating has been downgraded due to increased political risks driven by the recent electoral defeat of the country's incumbent president, Fitch Ratings announced in a press release.

"Fitch ratings has downgraded the sovereign ratings of Argentina, including the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B,'" the release said on Friday. "The Primary election results point to heightened risks of policy discontinuity following the [upcoming] October 2019 general elections. This has prompted a collapse in market sentiment, including a sharp depreciation in the peso and widening of sovereign debt spreads."

Incumbent President Mauricio Macri won only 32.1 percent of the vote against his challenger Alberto Fernandez's 47.7 percent in last Sunday's election.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

