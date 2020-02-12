Fitch Downgrades Russia-Based EN+ Group to 'B+' From 'BB-' - Statement

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russia's EN+ Group long-term issuer default ratings to 'B+' following its board of directors' approval to acquire VTB Group's 21.37% stake by one of the company's subsidiaries, the agency announced in a release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russia's EN+ Group long-term issuer default ratings to 'B+' following its board of directors' approval to acquire VTB Group's 21.37% stake by one of the company's subsidiaries, the agency announced in a release on Wednesday.

"Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russia-based EN+ Group IPJSC's (EN+) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable," the release said.