Fitch Improves Taiwan's Sovereign Rating From 'AA-' To 'AA' With Stable Outlook

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) International rating agency Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded Taiwan's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from 'AA-' to 'AA' with a stable outlook.

"Fitch Ratings has upgraded Taiwan, China's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable," the rating agency said.

