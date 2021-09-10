MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) International rating agency Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded Taiwan's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from 'AA-' to 'AA' with a stable outlook.

