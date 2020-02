MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Fitch Ratings maintained Russia's issuer default credit rating at BBB with a stable outlook.

"Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable," Fitch Ratings said on late Friday in a statement.