Fitch Maintains Russia's Rating At 'BBB' With Stable Outlook
Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 03:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) International agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a stable outlook.
Russia's short-term IDR was affirmed at the "F2" level.
