UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fitch Ratings Revises Global Recession Forecast For 2020 To 3.9% From 1.9% Previously

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 07:12 PM

Fitch Ratings Revises Global Recession Forecast for 2020 to 3.9% From 1.9% Previously

International agency Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it had worsened the forecast for a global recession in 2020 to 3.9 percent from the previously expected fall of 1.9 percent in the forecast released just three weeks ago

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) International agency Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it had worsened the forecast for a global recession in 2020 to 3.9 percent from the previously expected fall of 1.9 percent in the forecast released just three weeks ago.

"Fitch Ratings now expects world GDP to contract by 3.9% in 2020, a recession of unprecedented depth in the post-war period. This is twice as large as the decline anticipated in our early April GEO update and would be twice as severe as the 2009 recession," the agency said.

Related Topics

World April 2020 From

Recent Stories

Israeli Special Services Thwart Terrorist Attack o ..

53 seconds ago

Yemeni Rights Minister Calls for Nationwide Ceasef ..

3 minutes ago

Autopsy Shows All Coronavirus Victims Had Preexist ..

3 minutes ago

Death Toll from COVID-19 in Sweden Nears 2,000 - H ..

3 minutes ago

Georgian Parliament Approves Extension of State of ..

3 minutes ago

Reem Al Falasi praises Sheikha Fatima’s initiati ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.