Fitch Ratings Revises Global Recession Forecast for 2020 to 3.9% From 1.9% Previously

(@FahadShabbir)

International agency Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it had worsened the forecast for a global recession in 2020 to 3.9 percent from the previously expected fall of 1.9 percent in the forecast released just three weeks ago

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) International agency Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it had worsened the forecast for a global recession in 2020 to 3.9 percent from the previously expected fall of 1.9 percent in the forecast released just three weeks ago.

"Fitch Ratings now expects world GDP to contract by 3.9% in 2020, a recession of unprecedented depth in the post-war period. This is twice as large as the decline anticipated in our early April GEO update and would be twice as severe as the 2009 recession," the agency said.