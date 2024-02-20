Open Menu

Fitch Research House Revises Up Palm Oil Price Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Fitch research house revises up palm oil price forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Recent crude palm oil (CPO) strength has prompted upward revision from BMI Country Risk & Industry Research.

BMI, a Fitch Solutions unit, said in a note on Tuesday that it has made an upward revision to its forecast for the average price of Bursa Malaysia-listed third-month palm oil futures contracts in 2024, from 3,515 Ringgit (733 U.S. Dollars) per ton to 3,750 ringgit per ton.

This reflects the subsequent persistence of price strength that started in the third quarter of 2023, which saw contracts rise by 23.

2 percent between start-June and start-September.

"Our revised forecast, however, does still point to a softening of prices from their current levels through 2024, with palm contracts having traded at an average level of 3,830 ringgit per ton through 2024 up to Feb. 14," it said.

In the short term, BMI considers palm oil prices to be capped in light of price trends in the wider edible oils complex, expectations for large soybean harvests in major producers, and weak demand in China.

