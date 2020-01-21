UrduPoint.com
Fitch Revises Rusal's Outlook To Negative, Affirms Rating At 'BB-' - Statement

Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:28 PM

Fitch Revises Rusal's Outlook to Negative, Affirms Rating at 'BB-' - Statement

Fitch announced on Tuesday downgraded the outlook for the Russia-based aluminum company Rusal to negative from stable, while affirming the company's issuer default rating at' BB

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Fitch announced on Tuesday downgraded the outlook for the Russia-based aluminum company Rusal to negative from stable, while affirming the company's issuer default rating at' BB-'.

"Fitch Ratings has revised United Company RUSAL Plc's (Rusal) outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed the metal group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'.

Fitch has also affirmed Rusal Capital D.A.C.'s senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'/'RR4'," the announcement said.

