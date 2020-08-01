Fitch Revises US Economic Outlook to Negative From Stable - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Fitch Ratings has revised on Friday the United States' economic outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its rating at AAA.

"Fitch Ratings has affirmed United States' Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) and Local-Currency (LC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' and revised the Outlooks to Negative from Stable," the agency said statement in a statement.