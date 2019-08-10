UrduPoint.com
Fitch Upgrade Testifies To Adaptation Of Russian Economy To Challenges - Siluanov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 01:50 AM

Fitch Upgrade Testifies to Adaptation of Russian Economy to Challenges - Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Fitch's upgrade of Russia's sovereign credit rating is another confirmation of the Russian economy's adaptation to the challenges and its ability to reach higher growth rates,  First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Friday.

 The international credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said in a statement earlier in the day that it had upgraded Russia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' with stable outlook.

"We welcome the decision of Fitch Ratings to raise Russia's long-term credit rating to the next level of the 'investment level" of 'BBB' with a stable outlook," Siluanov said.

"This decision is yet another confirmation that the Russian economy has fully adapted to the existing challenges and is able to reach higher growth rates," the minister stressed.

Siluanov expressed hope that Fitch's decision would become a logical basis for other "Big Three" rating agencies to raise Russia's sovereign credit rating.

