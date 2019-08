WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The international credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said in a statement on Friday that it has upgraded Russia's ratings in two categories from "BBB-" to "BBB."

"Fitch Ratings has upgraded Russia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-,'" the release said.