Five Adults, Infant Killed in Shooting in Central California - County Sheriff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Six people, including an infant, were killed in a shooting in Goshen in the US state of California, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said on Monday.

"At this point, there are six total victims," Boudreaux told reporters, adding that among those killed was a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby.

Investigators believe that the attack was not a random act of violence and that there is a gang connection to the incident, the sheriff added.

The police said they were looking for two suspects.