Five Afghan Soldiers, 4 Civilians Killed In Car Bomb Attack In Country's South - Official
Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:10 AM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Five Afghan soldiers and four civilians were killed in a car bomb attack in the southern province of Helmand, the provincial governor's spokesman said on Thursday.
"Five soldiers were killed and three others were wounded in a car bomb attack last night, four civilians were also killed and a child was wounded in the attack," Omar Zwak told reporters.
Zwak specified that the civilian fatalities included two women and two men.