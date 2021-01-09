Five Afghan Soldiers, Platoon Commander Killed in Taliban Attack on Checkpoint - Source

UrduPoint.com
Sat 09th January 2021

The Taliban have attacked a security checkpoint in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Takhar, killing five soldiers and a platoon commander, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The Taliban have attacked a security checkpoint in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Takhar, killing five soldiers and a platoon commander, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday.

The attack happened last night in the Darqad district.

Among those killed is Sultan Mohammad, the 2nd platoon commander of the 6th battalion. Six other servicemen were injured.

Security officials have yet to comment on the information.

The news comes days after the second round of the intra-Afghan talks kicked off in Doha following a two-week break. After technical talks, the teams are expected to move on to discussing agenda issues on Saturday.

