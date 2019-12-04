UrduPoint.com
Five Afghans Killed In Jalalabad Attack, Japanese Doctor Wounded

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:50 AM

Five Afghans killed in Jalalabad attack, Japanese doctor wounded

Five Afghans were killed and a Japanese aid worker wounded Wednesday in an attack in Jalalabad city in the eastern province of Nangarhar, officials said

The attack comes as humanitarian groups remain on high alert just days after an American aid worker for the UN was killed in a bombing in Kabul.

The attack comes as humanitarian groups remain on high alert just days after an American aid worker for the UN was killed in a bombing in Kabul.

Tetsu Nakamura, a doctor who heads Peace Japan Medical Services, known as Peshawar Kai in Japanese, was targeted by gunmen while in a vehicle in Jalalabad.

"Dr Nakamura was wounded and his three security guards, a driver and another colleague were killed," Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar's governor, told AFP.

Nakamura is well known in Japan for his aid work, which dates back decades.

